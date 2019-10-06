Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi and welcomed her with a warm hug. Bangladesh PM has been on a 4-day visit to India to discuss trade, connectivity, and other ways to strengthen relationship between both the countries.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi on Sunday and greeted her with a warm hug. Bangladesh PM who is on a 4-day visit to India was scheduled to meet top Congress leaders including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi, senior leader Anand Sharma, and others. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra welcomed her with a tight hug and shared the cute photograph through her Twitter handle.

Posting the picture on the micro-blogging site, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said it was an overdue hug from Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina whom she has been waiting from a long time. Praising Bangladesh PM, she said her strength to continue the fight for what she believed despite her personal loss was brave and she would be a great inspiration for her.

In the photo, Congress leader can be seen hugging Sheikh Hasina. Former PM Manmohan Singh was also captured by the camera standing next to them. Reports say it was a half-hour meeting, Congress leaders and Sheikh Hasina and they discussed the ways to strengthen bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh. During his regime, Congress stalwart and former PM Manmohan Singh had visited Bangladesh a couple of times and had provided support to the neighboring country in several fields.

An overdue hug from Sheikh Hasina Ji whom I have been waiting to meet again for a long time. Her strength in overcoming deep personal loss and hardship and fighting for what she believed in with bravery and perseverance is, and always will be a great inspiration for me. pic.twitter.com/ZjRBKl6YZU — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 6, 2019

A day ago, Bangladesh PM had met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Ministry officials to discuss trade, connectivity and other mediums to built strong relations. Notably, Shiekh Hasina has been Bangladesh’s longest-serving Prime Minister who returned to power in 2009.

Both the Prime Ministers had also met earlier this month in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). At that time, Bangladesh PM had raked up concerns over the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise in Assam. However, India made it clear that Bangladeshis who have been residing in India illegal would be filtered. There’s nothing to worry as people would continue to enjoy all benefits till they have options to challenge their citizenship status under the law.

