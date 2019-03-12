Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her first ever political rally. She alleged that PM Modi is spreading hate and dividing people. Patidar leader Hardik Patel joined the Congress in the presence of Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders in Gujarat.

Newly appointed Congress General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her first speech. Priyanka Gandhi was speaking at a public rally in Gandhinagar along with Congress president Rahul Gandhi. UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh and other senior leaders of the Congress were also present at the rally.

Priyanka accused PM Modi of trying to divide the people and playing with their emotions for political gains. She said that her party wants to protect this country from being destroyed.

She alleged that the important institutions in the country are being destroyed. She also said that PM is playing the victim card but it is the people who are the victims of his wrong policies and politics.

Priyanka, who is also the In-charge of Uttar Pradesh east said that there are a number of issues for which people should cast their votes in the Lok Sabha elections 2019 like Jobs, security for women, farmer issues and others.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress in Gandhinagar: Our institutions are being destroyed. Wherever you see, hatred is being spread. Nothing matters more to us that you and I protect this nation, work for it and move forward together. pic.twitter.com/CvOGdsWtAK — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2019

Patidar leader Hardik Patel joined the Congress in the presence of Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders on Tuesday.

Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress party. He is present today at the Congress party's public rally in Gandhinagar. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/4BzR7aCWR9 — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2019

On Tuesday, the Congress Working Committee meeting was held in Gujarat which was chaired by party president Rahul Gandhi.

The meeting was attended by senior leaders for discussing the poll strategy in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More