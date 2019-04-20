Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Wayanad: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday asserted that Congress president Rahul Gandhi was working hard for the last ten years. While campaigning for Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka claimed that the future of people would be in safe hands if they voted for Rahul Gandhi. Apart from that, Priyanka spoke lengths about her brother and family.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Wayanad: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday asserted that Congress president Rahul Gandhi was working hard for the last ten years. While pitching for Rahul in Kerala’s Wayanad, Priyanka said that her brother and party chief was personally attacked by the Opposition and was actually different from what he has been portrayed by the opposition parties in the past. Earlier this month, Rahul Gandhi had filed his nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.

While campaigning for Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka claimed that the future of people would be in safe hands if they voted for Rahul Gandhi. Apart from that, Priyanka spoke lengths about her brother and family. Calling him an epitome of virtues, the Congress general secretary urged the Wayanad electorates to support Rahul saying that he would never let you down. She added that if Wayanad would support him, he would be there with them.

PG Vadra in Areekode,Kerala:Not many people know Indira Ji,my grandmother used to watch World Cup Soccer. In 1982 we were watching the final,I asked her,'Who're you cheering for?'.She said,'India isn't playing so I'll cheer for Italy,today.' My son&Rahul Ji are great soccer fans. pic.twitter.com/xyIB4Mg0w0 — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2019

While talking about her family, Priyanka revealed that former Prime Minister of India and her grandmother Indira Gandhi used to watch World Cup Soccer. She also said that her son and brother are also huge soccer fans. After addressing the rally, Priyanka was also seen with her children Miraya and Raihan. The duo was seen waving at the crowd during the rally.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with her children Miraya and Raihan, after addressing a rally in Areekode. #Kerala pic.twitter.com/fHkj1QsymH — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2019

One can tell by the crowd everywhere that Smt priyankagandhi is truly a winner of all hearts.

In Wayanad today. #PriyankaGandhiInWayanad pic.twitter.com/7Emvahyf7H — Prime Minister Rahul Gandhi (@pooraan_) April 20, 2019

Such a heart warming moment! The journalist smt priyankagandhi helped during a bus accident in Wayanad at Shri RahulGandhi's nomination shares his gratitude and calls Priyanka ji a sister who came to his rescue. pic.twitter.com/u7CYCFF6r8 — Prime Minister Rahul Gandhi (@pooraan_) April 20, 2019

She is winner of masses — Jagadeesh Shivakumar (@jntshiv) April 20, 2019

Lashing out at the ruling BJP, Priyanka said that the party betrayed the faith of people of the country as soon as it came to power in 2014. Priyanka also reminded the crowd of BJP president Amit Shah’s 2015 comments that if Modi became the PM, each Indian would receive Rs 15 lakh when black money would be taken back from the abroad. Priyanka claimed that soon after winning the elections in 2014 the BJP started thinking that the power belonged to the party but people across the country.

