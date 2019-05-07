Priyanka Gandhi Vadra likens PM Narendra Modi to Duryodhan, Amit Shah hits back: Congress General Secretary from eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday launched a veiled attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the same kind of arrogance was the reason behind Duryodhan's (the main villain of the epic Mahabharata) downfall.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra likens PM Narendra Modi to Duryodhan, Amit Shah hits back: Congress General Secretary from eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday launched a veiled attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the same kind of arrogance was the reason behind Duryodhan’s (the main villain of the epic Mahabharata) downfall. The Congress general secretary retorted the Prime Minister’s comments where he dubbed former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi “bhrashtachari no 1,” referring to the Bofors Scam. Speaking at a rally in Ambala, Priyanka asserted that the country has never forgiven arrogance.

While campaigning for party candidate Kumari Selja ahead of the ongoing Lok Sabah polls 2019, Priyanka said that the ruling party always insult her family whenever they run out of issues. Sharing an epic from Mahabharat, Priyanka compared PM Modi to Duryodhan saying that he had the same kind of arrogance too. She added that when Lord Krishna went to Duryodhana to put the reality in front of him, he tried to capture Lord Krishna too. The Congress leader also recited lines of a poem, Krishna Ki Chetawani, written by Ramdhari Singh Dinkar.

#WATCH Priyanka Gandhi:Desh ne ahankaar ko kabhi maaf nahi kiya,aisa ahankaar Duryodhan mein bhi tha,jab Bhagwan Krishna unhe samjhane gaye to unko bhi Duryodhan ne bandhak banane ki koshish ki.Dinkar ji ki panktiyan hain,'Jab naash manuj par chaata hai,pehle vivek mar jata hai.. pic.twitter.com/lfMrgCEnHZ — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2019

Soon after her attack, the BJP did not miss a chance to hit back. Addressing a rally at Bengal’s Bishnupur, BJP president Amit Shah challenged Priyanka Gandhi saying that the country would decide who is Duryodhana and who is Arjun on May 23. He added that this is a democracy and nobody could become ‘Duryodhana’ just because one called them so.

BJP President Amit Shah in Bishnupur, West Bengal: Priyanka Vadra just called PM Modi 'Duryodhana,' Priyanka ji this is democracy, nobody becomes 'Duryodhana' just because you called them so. We will find out on May 23 who is 'Duryodhana and who is 'Arjuna.' pic.twitter.com/S80553CW5d — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2019

Shah further added that the Opposition should not have created an issue out of PM Modi’s comment. He added that the prime minister had just reminded the Congress of a fact.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi challenged the Congress saying that if they had guts then contest the remaining two phases of the polls on the name of former PM Rajiv Gandhi.

