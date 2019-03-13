Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on way to meet Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad in Meerut: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is going to meet Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad at a hospital in Meerut today after he was arrested by police for violating the model code of conduct. She is accompanied by Congress parliamentarian Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on way to meet Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad in Meerut: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would meet Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad at a hospital in Meerut today. She would be accompanied by Congress parliamentarian Jyotiraditya Scindia. The meeting comes a day after Dalit leader Azad was arrested by Uttar Pradesh police in Deoband for allegedly violating the model code of conduct, which came into effect from Sunday. Azad fell ill at a police station and was taken to Anand Hospital for treatment in Meerut.

Azad had called for a rally in Meerut on Sunday. The rally was supposed to be taken to national capital where it would culminate at Jantar Mantar on March 15. The Dalit said that police stopped their rally and did not allow them to proceed towards Delhi.

Priyanka’s meeting also comes in the wake of upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the country. Reports said the meeting is an attempt to woo Dalit ballots in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Party had announced pre-poll alliance or mahagathbandhan in the state and Congress was not included in the alliance.

Azad had extended support to the candidate, who would fight against the prime minister. He also announced that he would fight against PM Modi from Varanasi, in case SP-BSP pre-poll alliance did not field a strong candidate.

Congress General Secretary for UP (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra & Congress General Secretary for UP (West) Jyotiraditya Scindia on their way to Meerut to meet Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar who is undergoing treatment at a hospital. pic.twitter.com/ksLXOXPbme — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 13, 2019

