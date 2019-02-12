Priyanka Gandhi Vadra quizzes UP Congress leaders on booth, gram and Lok Sabha details, most of them skip surprise test: Before assuming charge as the party's general secretary in-charge of eastern UP, Priyanka has prepared the ground for her campaigning in an attempt to inject new blood into a moribund party. She has left no stone unturned in her attempt to establish herself as a serious political leader who is aware of the latest developments in the state.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who announced her entry into active politics as the party’s general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh two weeks ago, took stock of the Congress workers on Tuesday but most of the party workers and leaders skipped the surprise test, reports said. The Congress general secretary questioned party workers on booth, gram and Lok Sabha details. Priyanka is on a three-day-visit to Lucknow and she held closed-door meetings with Congress MPs, MLAs, party office bearers, city presidents and district-level leaders.

Before assuming charge as the party's general secretary in-charge of eastern UP, Priyanka has prepared the ground for her campaigning in an attempt to inject new blood into a moribund party. Ahead of her rally in Lucknow, she made a Twitter debut and amassed more than 168,000 followers. Earlier, she had released a 30-second audiotape urging the voters of Uttar Pradesh to join her in an effort to develop Uttar Pradesh and usher an era of a new politics. The Congress claimed that the audio message was sent to more than 70, 000, 00 party workers to boost their morale.

Congress leaders believe Priyanka is aware of the political pulse of eastern Uttar Pradesh as she had stayed in both Amethi and Rae Bareli – termed as Congress’ family borough – for months and she has the knack of connecting with voters immediately.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had announced the Congress will play on front-foot in Uttar Pradesh and party leaders including Jyotiraditya Scindia, Priyanka and he won’t take rest until a government based on Congress’ ideology is formed in the state.

Priyanka has left no stone unturned in her attempt to establish herself as a serious political leader who is aware of the latest developments in the state. On Sunday, Priyanka condemned the hooch tragedy which claimed several lives in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and expressed her condolences to the family members of the deceased.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has been allotted an office right next to Rahul’s at the Congress headquarters.

