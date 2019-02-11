Priyanka Gandhi road show in Lucknow: Banners, plaques and posters have been installed across Lucknow by the Congress leaders for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's grand welcome. Priyanka will try to utilise her efforts to gain more support for her party for the Lok Sabha elections due by May this year.

Priyanka Gandhi road show in Lucknow: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to hit the campaign trail for forthcoming parliamentary elections in Lucknow today. It is Priyanka Gandhi’s debut visit to politically vital Uttar Pradesh after she was assigned the role of Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh where Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi falls. She will be accompanied by her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi and eastern Uttar Pradesh general secretary in-charge Jyotiraditya Scindia.

For Priyanka’s grand welcome in Lucknow, banners, plaques and posters have been installed across the state capital by the party leaders who are charged up by her formal entry into politics. The top leaders of the grand old party including Priyanka and Scindia will lead a 12-km long roadshow in the town before paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at party headquarters in Lucknow.

Banner seen in Lucknow ahead of Congress General Secretary for UP East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, UP West Jyotiraditya Scindia and party President Rahul Gandhi's visit to the city today. pic.twitter.com/i7Fojhb49m — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2019

Today’s roadshow is seen as the launch of Congress’s campaign trail for upcoming national elections in Uttar Pradesh which sends 80 parliamentarians in Lok Sabha. Priyanka, who is being compared to her grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi, will try to utilise her efforts to gain more support for her party for the Lok Sabha elections due by May this year.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took the political plunge last month after the Congress party made a surprise announcement to appoint her as general secretary of eastern Uttar Pradesh. After Priyanka’s entry into politics, the BJP has accused the Congress party of promoting dynastic politics and said it proved that Congress president Rahul Gandhi has failed on all fronts.

Lucknow: Latest visuals from Congress office. General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, General secretary for Uttar Pradesh West Jyotiraditya Scindia and party President Rahul Gandhi are visiting the city today. pic.twitter.com/zwfUn5VJTq — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2019

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Priyanka’s entry into politics will not change Congress’ political fate. For the first time, the Congress party has spit organisational responsibilities of Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister SN Singh said the Congress is calling this Priyanka’s roadshow but BJP sees this as ‘Chor Machaye Shor’ because the Gandhi-Vardra family is out on bail. This should be termed as ‘Chor show’ and the people of Uttar Pradesh, especially Lucknow, will come to see corrupt faces of those who looted Rs 12 Lakh crore of this nation, Singh added.

