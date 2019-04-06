Instead of Navreh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote on her official Twitter account Nauroz Mubarak, which is a Persian New Year, celebrated 21st March. Within hours, Priyanka, who has left no opportunity to woo and charm voters this election season, was trolled over her post. Most of the people said that Priyanka pretends to be but failed to understand the difference between Nauroz and Navreh.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says Nauroz, Parsi new year, instead of Navreh for Kashmiri new year, trolled

Congress general secretary of Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday wished Kashmiri Pandits on their New Year’s Day. Meanwhile, the Congress general secretary was trolled on Twitter for her latest post. Instead of Navreh, she wrote on her official Twitter account Nauroz Mubarak, which is a Persian New Year, celebrated 21st March. Within hours, Priyanka, who has left no opportunity to woo and charm voters this election season, was trolled over her post.

Priyanka, who is star campaigner has shared a photo of a Navreh thali. She tweeted that although she was busy with a roadshow and despite her mother’s messages she did not get the time to make thali for the occasion. However, Priyanka said that thali containing almonds, saffron, and curd, coin, pen among other things was placed on the dinning table when she returned home.

Priyanka Gandhi thanked her mother Sonia Gandhi for making thali for her. Priyanka, who recently joined micro-blogging site Twitter, has over 3 lakh followers. The Congress leader got mixed reactions after her viral post on Twitter. Some people commented that Priyanka’s grandfather late Firoz Jahangir was a Parsi and her great grand father Jawaharlal Nehru was a Kashmiri Pandit and she does not know the difference. Priyanka Gandhi herself is a Kashmiri Pandit on her maternal grandfather, Jawaharlal Nehru’s side and Parsi part from her father Feroz Khan’s side.

Nauroz Mubarak to all my Kashmiri sisters and brothers!! Despite my mother’s “don’t forget to make the thali” messages, I had no time to make my thaali yesterday but came home after road show and found it placed on the dining table. How sweet are mom’s? pic.twitter.com/Lix2hCVS8f — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 6, 2019

Priyanka Gandhi has been campaigning for her party from boat rides on river Ganga or tweets asking people to take care of her brother Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka has enthralled voters by her grace and sweet voice.

Dear @PriyankaGandhi, 'Nauroz' was celebrated last month. The Kashmiri new year's day being celebrated today is 'Navreh'. https://t.co/DDEUMxUkkU — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) April 6, 2019

It's NAVREH not NAVROZ…

Plz stop cracking jokes as u will never b Kashmiri Pandit. — Suraj Raina #KP4Modi (@surajraina001) April 6, 2019

Navreh is derived from derived from Sanskrit word ‘Nava Varsha’ meaning New Year. The festival is celebrated by Kashmiri Pandits. On theoccasionn, people keep a thali filled with rice, curd, bread, cooked rice, walnuts, inkpot , pen, and a silver coin.

Hey Ignorant lady ,isn't Nauroz a Parsi new year ??

Btw it's Navreh today (Kashmiri Hindu New Year ) https://t.co/H2bXFmGwMZ — The Notorious B.E.E 🐝🐝 (@chatpataka100) April 6, 2019

Lol. Nauroz was half a month Ago and is celebrated by Parsis. You’re confusing it with Navreh. #fail — V (@vkmonx) April 6, 2019

This is what happens when you pretend to be what you are not . She doesn't understand the difference between nauroz and Navreh. My new year started with this joke. Huh ! https://t.co/UJCIl6D1oc — Rakesh Roshan Bhat (@RakeshRoshanBh1) April 6, 2019

Better Correct it mam.

As Nauroz is Iranian New year and has already gone.

We kashmiri pandits call it NAVREH celebrated on first day of fortnight of month Chaitra.

Still Thanks for wishes. — Ashish Raina🇮🇳 (@ashraina1) April 6, 2019

