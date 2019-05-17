Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's comment was a taunt at Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he’s good as Amitabh Bachchan in acting but don’t really care about people’s problems.

Priyanka Gandhi says people should have chosen Amitabh Bachchan as PM instead of Narendra Modi

Addressing a political rally on the last day of campaign in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur on Friday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a good actor but people may as well have chosen mega Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan as their prime minister. Her comment was a taunt at PM Modi that he’s good as Bachchan in acting but don’t really care about people’s problems.

Bachchan had contested his first and only election on a Congress ticket from Allahabad, some 80 km from Mirzapur, after his friend and Priyanka’s father Rajiv Gandhi had swept the elections in 1984 following his mother Indira Gandhi’s assassination. However, their relations turned sour after the Bofors scandal hit the Congress Party in the 1980s, when Bachchan was still a party MP from Allahabad. He resigned from the post after the scandal.

Campaigning in Punjab on Tuesday, Gandhi described herself as a Punjabi bahu who has come home to seek their blessings. Continuing her tirade against Modi, she accused him of misusing his position as PM for political gain. Modi plays dirty politics over martyred soldiers, she alleged. Time has come to teach BJP and its ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) a lesson by rejecting them in the elections, Priyanka said. During the BJP-SAD rule in the state, drug, liquor, sand and transport mafias had openly operated and drug crimes had increased to a new high, she said, adding, SAD had destroyed the state during their 10-year reign.

The last and final phase of voting for the 2019 Lok Sabha election will take place on Sunday. Results will be declared on May 23.

