2019 Lok Sabha elections: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said she has not yet decided whether she will contest Lok Sabha elections or not, maintaining suspense about her electoral fray. Addressing mediapersons in her brother Rahul Gandhi’s parliamentary constituency Amethi, Priyanka Gandhi further said if her party asks her to contest, she will definitely contest the Lok Sabha elections. Priyanka’s remark comes two weeks ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, which will be held on April 11.

Earlier it was speculated that Priyanka Gandhi would contest Lok Sabha elections from Rae Bareli, replacing her mother Sonia Gandhi, who is the sitting MP from there.

But the party again fielded UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi from Rae Bareli, the high-profile seat in eastern Uttar Pradesh, also a pocket borough of Gandhi family.

Priyanka also hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath for criticising her temple visits during her campaign trail in the state.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on being asked if she will contest in #LokSabhaElections2019: I've not decided yet; If my party asks me to contest, I will definitely contest. My wish is to work for the party. pic.twitter.com/r7oQlLa1qN — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 27, 2019

On her party’s minimum income guarantee scheme NYAY, Priyanka Gandhi said Congress always delivers what it promises. Priyanka Gandhi has been the charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, where PM Modi’s Varanasi constituency is located.

