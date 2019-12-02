The government, on its part, had said that Rahul Gandhi had consistently refused SPG cars on several occasions in India and said the Congress scion had not taken SPG officers with him when visiting foreign countries.

Following the withdrawal of Special Protection Group security for the Gandhi family on November 8, an unidentified car with a family breached the security cover of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at her residence in Lodhi Estate in New Delhi. After the withdrawal of the SPG, the Central Reserve Police Force was tasked with providing Z-category security to her, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi. But the breach occurred despite the security presence.

According to reports, the breach occurred on November 25 when a car with a family including a girl drove into the patio of Vadra household and wanted pictures to be taken with Priyanka. The family said it came from Uttar Pradesh just to take a photo with the leader who is Congress general secretary, East Uttar Pradesh.

Reports said Priyanka Vadra posed with the family for the pictures and asked CRPF personnel as to how could the family drive-in without being challenged? Upon which, the family was detained by CRPF security personnel. Reports said Priyanka Vadra had been surprised at the intrusion since she had not approved of any meeting at her residence. Though the CRPF personnel also didn’t have any information on visitors due to meet the leader, it is indeed perplexing how the car was allowed inside without being frisked and whether they had a valid appointment.

The downgrading of the SPG cover for the Gandhi family had the Congress incensed since it feared it would place the family at greater risk. The Congress has repeatedly said the family has lost 2 members to attacks, Indira Gandhi in 1984 and Rajiv Gandhi in 1991. Given this situation, Congress wanted to ensure security provided to the 3 leaders didn’t have loopholes that could be exploited. This is precisely what has happened in this case with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

