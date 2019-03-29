Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams PM Narendra Modi, says PM tours the world but has not visited Varanasi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that she is shocked after learning from people that PM Narendra Modi has not done a single work in Varanasi even he has failed to work in the country as a whole. She alleged that This government is working for rich people and left behind poor citizens of the country.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to find time to meet his own people in his Lok Sabha constituency. Priyanka Gandhi while addressing at a rally in Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh in her campaign for next month’s Lok Sabha elections 2019. She said that she is stunned in Varanasi after learned from people that PM Narendra Modi did not get time to visit a single village in Varanasi. The issue shows the apathy of government towards its own people living in the country.

She also said that she is shocked after learning from people that PM Narendra Modi has not done a single work in Varanasi even he has failed to work in the country as a whole. The Congress General Secretary did not stop here, she alleged that This government is working for rich people and left behind poor citizens of the country. Congress leader said that PM Modi visiting the world but have not visited a single village in Varanasi.

She said that BJP-led government is anti-people and anti-farmer. The Congress leader said that BJP is working to destroy all the institutions in the country.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Ayodhya: I asked people if PM visits villages in Varanasi, I got reply 'he does not visit'. I was surprised because his publicity is such that I thought he must have been doing something.He visited whole world & hugged everyone, but didn't hug his own ppl pic.twitter.com/zWivDkV6Hw — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 29, 2019

Lauding Congress’ Nyay Scheme, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done nothing for the people of Varanasi. The BJP campaign about its schemes launched in the last five years is full of lies, she said. Priyanka said Congress delivered on the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

Priyanka said Congress delivers what it promises. She accused the Prime Minister of initiating no development in Varanasi except for false promises. Priyanka called the Modi government spineless and said it was scared to go to the village given no development in the rural sector.

Priyanka Gandhi is visiting Ayodhya and Faizabad on the last day of her three-day campaign which began with a tour of Amethi and Raebareli, the constituencies of her brother Rahul Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi.

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 will begin on April 11 and take place in seven rounds of voting across the country. The results will be declared on May 23.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More