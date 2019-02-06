Congress Uttar Pradesh east general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday will be attending the first official meeting of the party in Delhi to prepare a blueprint for party's strategies ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Apart from this, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be hosting a roadshow in Lucknow on February 11 to launch the party's election campaign for the 2019 General elections.

Newly-appointed Congress Uttar Pradesh East General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday will be attending the first official meeting of the party in Delhi to discuss the strategy ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Earlier on Tuesday, the Congress general secretary returned from her abroad trip and met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and some key party members in the national capital. Vadra was provided with a new office at the party headquarters on Akbar Road, that is situated adjacent to the room of her brother and Congress scion Rahul Gandhi.

Apart from this, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be hosting a roadshow in Lucknow on February 11 to launch the party’s election campaign for the 2019 General elections, which are scheduled to take place in May 2019. In the meeting held yesterday, Priyanka discussed the strategies to strengthen the party’s hold in eastern Uttar Pradesh, which has Varanasi and Gorakhpur constituencies — the two strongly held seats by two of the most prominent leaders of the BJP including, PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

So far Priyanka was working behind the stage for the Congress party. She had done campaigning in Rae Bareli and Amethi Lok Sabha constituencies, which were contested by her mother and former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi respectively.

Meanwhile, a few opinion polls have recently pointed towards a possibility that the BJP could lose its reign in Uttar Pradesh by a strong Opposition alliance. The recently formed alliance by the three regional parties in UP could win 58 seats that too without any help of the Congress.

