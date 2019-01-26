This is being linked to Congress' soft-Hindutva stand as of late its president Rahul Gandhi has made a number of visits to the temple during the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. In 2001, Sonia Gandhi, the UPA chairman, had also taken a holy dip in Kumbh.

Uttar Pradesh is considered as the route to power at the Centre, with 80 Lok Sabha seats

Priyanka Gandhi is likely to take charge as AICC secretary of Uttar Pradesh East on February 4 after a holy dip the river Ganges at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, reports said. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who took the political plunge on January 23, will be accompanied by his brother Rahul Gandhi when she will take a holy bath in Kumbh on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya and the second Shahi snan at the sacred Sangam in Prayagaraj. On the same day, Priyanka Gandhi will also address a joint press conference in the state capital Lucknow.

If the brother-sister duo doesn’t get a chance to take holy dip on February 4, they will opt for February 10 on the occasion of Basant Panchami and the third Shahi Snan. Priyanka Gandhi is currently in the United States and will return to India on January 31.

In 2001, Sonia Gandhi, the UPA chairman, had also taken a holy dip in Kumbh. On February 23, Priyanka Gandhi finally joined politics with her first assignment as general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

She will assist her brother Rahul Gandhi in politically vital Uttar Pradesh, especially in the eastern part where constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi – Varanasi- falls. Uttar Pradesh sends 80 parliamentarians in Lok Sabha.

In a first of its kind, Congress president Rahul Gandhi split his party’s organisational responsibilities for Uttar Pradesh as Jyotiraditya Scindia has been appointed as general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh West.

