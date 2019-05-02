Priyanka Gandhi Vadra turns snake charmer campaigning in Rae Bareli, social media wants Animal Welfare Board to take action: Congress General Secretary for Eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday created a buzz on Twitter as she was seen holding up snakes in her hands. While campaigning for her mother Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka reached a village in Rae Bareli where she met a couple of snake charmers.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra turns snake charmer campaigning in Rae Bareli, social media wants Animal Welfare Board to take action: Congress General Secretary for Eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday created a buzz on Twitter as she was seen holding up snakes in her hands. While campaigning for her mother Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka reached a village in Rae Bareli where she met a couple of snake charmers. Apart from caressing the snakes Priyanka also interacted with the snake charmers and heard their grievances. Well, the unprecedented act of the Congress general secretary did make headlines and received a mixed response on Twitter.

In the video shared by the news agency ANI, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra can be seen sitting on a chair while the snake charmers are squatting right in front of her telling her the issues they had to face. While listening to their complaints, Priyanka was seen looking down at the boxes with snakes coiled inside them.

#WATCH Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) meets snake charmers in Raebareli, holds snakes in hands. pic.twitter.com/uTY0R2BtEP — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 2, 2019

While people gathered around her asked her to be careful, Priyanka went on to hold a small snake in her hand asking the snake charmers what other snakes they had. At a point when one of her security guards tried to interrupt the brave act, Priyanka calmed him down saying it won’t do anything. Her reply made the crowd broke into laughter.

Soon after the video made its way to several social media platforms, several Twitter users and animal rights groups are said to have been incensed.

Snake charming is illegal and Priyanka Vadra is indulging in animal cruelty which is a punishable offense. The issue remains if @raebarelipolice and State Animal Welfare Board (SAWB) take action? — Ravi Kant 🌏 रवि कांत (@LegalKant) May 2, 2019

as i have saw recently in today's news on aaj tak on date 2/5/19 that mrs.priyanka vadra, meet some people like madari, who have some snakes, and she also tried to catch snakes in hand, so its illegal , so where is animal welfare department? — CHOKIDAR Amris (@AmrishMehta79) May 2, 2019

Snake charming or keeping snakes in captivity and their display in public is an illegal activity under the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972. At a time when the forest department has been trying to end the illegal practice, the unusual act o holding snakes can land Priyanka Gandhi Vadra into some serious problems that too in the election season. Apart from that, the ban on snake charming has also hit the communities that were totally dependable on it.

