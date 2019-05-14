A short clip of the incident, showing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra getting down from her SUV to meet a group of people on a roadside and shake hands with them, has gone viral on the internet after it was posted on the social media sites.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s friendly gesture hailed as class act after she stops to shake hands with Modi supporters

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s kind gesture to stop by a group of people who were apparently chanting Modi, Modi while her SPG convoy was passing them on a roadside in Uttar Pradesh on Monday has come for praise from people on social media. A short clip of the incident, showing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra getting down from her SUV to meet the group and shake hands with them, has gone viral on the internet after it was posted on social media sites. Twitter users have called the act as a class action which may have taken the wind out of the opposition’s sail. One user said on her twitter handle that this is what clean politics is all about and described it as a fabulous thing. She said that she can’t imagine anybody from the rival political groups would do something like that.

WATCH: People chanted Modi-Modi to tease her when she was crossing them, Priyanka Gandhi gets off the car, greets them with a smile, shakes hands and tells them "aap apni jagah, main mere jagah"! Leaves the guys awestruck! Not many can do it in today's political landscape! 👏 pic.twitter.com/FOU7Reg7mv — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) May 13, 2019

Ajay Kamath on his twitter handle @ajay43 said that it was absolute class, while Sabina Basha said it was undoubtedly a sheer grace and charm. Ramana ‏@CRamanaKumar said that upbringing does make a big difference. Afshan Adeeb said these brother-sister duo are a class. @DiAltoK10 said what she had done was simply a class apart and can’t do by many others. Muhammad Usman said at ‏@musman109 that he was chanting Modi Modi but ended up taking selfie with Priyanka Gandhi. Anurag @anuragteddy said she’s a master in the game, while @Tweetaalar said it was took risky to stop her convoy as there’s always a high probability of attacks by rival political members.

Some Twitter users, though, think that it may have been staged to show her humbleness and attract people’s attention. Ol’rawnder Saini said he got a hunch that it was staged. He said he don’t think that Modi supporters would behave in a polite manner with one of their arch rivals. @kumar69781989, on the other hand, said her Z-plus security will never allow such impromptu stops and meetings. ‏@EmpoweringGoa said that BJP may have been in a state of shock as her kind act has hit them like thunder. ‏@Being_Rumour said he’s not a fan of Congress but class can be easily distinguished from dirt. Anusuhin @Anusuhin2 said she’s too good. @Preeti89100855 said that’s the quality of being humane, and mot many can do it in today’s political landscape. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has recently stepped up her attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Last Wednesday, she had dared Modi to broach the issues of note-ban, GST, women safety and jobs in the final phase of the elections.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App