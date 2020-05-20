Priyanka Gandhi video message: Congress is keen to help migrants and is OK if BJP wants to put its flags and stickers on 1000 buses arranged by them but please let these buses run.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in a video message, requested Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to allow 1000 buses arranged by the grand old party to help migrant workers to get back homes. The statement came half-an-hour before the 4pm deadline which was given by the party to state government to decide on using these buses.

These buses have been parked at the Noida and the Ghaziabad borders which will take migrant workers to different parts of Uttar Pradesh. But the state government hasn’t given a nod to them and poor migrants continue to suffer despite being arrangements done.

In a video message, shared on twitter this afternoon, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked the Yogi government to leave politics behind and let these buses run so that poor migrants can reach home at earliest and safely. “At 4 pm, it will be 24 hours since the buses were made available. If you want to use it, do it. Give us permission,” said Priyanka Gandhi.

She said at first, the state government asked to provide documents of all 1000 buses, when Congress shared that, they asked them to bring buses to Lucknow.

What is the point of running empty buses? asked Congress leader. She further said that Congress is keen to help migrants and is OK if BJP wants to put its flags and stickers on the buses, but please let these buses run so that poor’s get some relief.

It was a very generous video message shared by Priyanka Gandhi which is now trending on the internet.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma told media that buses that have been arranged by the Congress are unfit to run on roads and transport migrants.

Whatever Congress is doing is a political stunt. The condition of buses is so bad that they are unfit for the labourers to even sit in them,” he said at a press conference.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App