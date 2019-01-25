Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi has mocked the Congress party over the appointment of Priyanka Gandhi as general secretary of Uttar Pradesh (East) and said that the party was elated "over the induction of a woman with a tainted life partner"

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi targeted the Congress party over the appointment of Priyanka Gandhi as general secretary of Uttar Pradesh (East) and said that the party was elated “over the induction of a woman with a tainted life partner”. The statement has come after Priyanka Gandhi was handed over the rein of Eastern UP. The 67-year-old made fun of Priyanka Gandhi’s resemblance with her grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi. He tweeted, “If a person could become as capable as someone else merely by resembling him or her, by now we would have had many more Virat Kohlis and Amitabh Bachchans. Duplicates do not work in politics. Priyanka might resemble Indira, but there is a big difference,”.

The BJP leader compared Priyanka Gandhi’s husband and businessman, Robert Vadra with Indira Gandhi’s spouse, Firoz Gandhi. He said that Firoz Gandhi was an appealing orator and parliamentarian “who had the audacity to speak against his father-in-law”, Jawaharlal Nehru. Previously he had also claimed that Priyanka Gandhi’s induction into the Congress was aimed at threatening the SP-BSP alliance.

The deputy chief minister further said that Priyanka Gandhi’s elevation as party general secretary in eastern UP would bring the alleged corruption scandals against Robert Vadra onto the “centre-stage”, hence, would benefit the NDA. He also said, “The BJP is not at all worried. Why should it be when her entry is only going to help us. The Congress has brought in Priyanka with a view to threatening the SP-BSP alliance, with the possibility of a split in their votes. It is a desperate attempt to make Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati rethink their strategy,”. On Friday, Priyanka Gandhi formally debuted as a politician with her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi appointing her as general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More