Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday congratulated Congress president Rahul Gandhi for appointing his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as AICC general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East. The Samajwadi party supremo said the Congress president has taken the right decision as young people are given chance. His statement comes days after BSP supremo Mayawati and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav formalised their alliance for 2019 Lok Sabha polls, leaving no space for the Congress except constituencies of Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi – Amethi and Rae Bareli.

Priyanka’s appointment is seen as a masterstroke for the Congress that has boosted the morale of the Congress cadres ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls. It was a much-awaited decision as there had always been a clamour that Priyanka Gandhi should join politics. Some see this move as a reaction to the SP-BSP alliance as the Congress is planning to contest all 80 parliamentary seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Akhilesh Yadav, SP President on #PriyankaGandhiVadra: Young people are being given chance, Samajwadi Party is happy. I would like to congratulate Congress party and their President that they took a right decision. pic.twitter.com/oZdIVxVbsJ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 26, 2019

However, the Congress party said it was still open to join hands with like-minded parties. On a day when Priyanka Gandhi Vadra formally joined the politics, Rahul Gandhi in his Lok Sabha constituency Amethi had described his sister as capable and hard working. Now speculations are rife that Priyanka Gandhi may contest forthcoming general election from Rae Bareli in place of her mother Sonia Gandhi.

