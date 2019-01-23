Launching a scathing attack on the Congress's dynastic politics, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the only difference between the BJP and the Congress is that Congress leaders consider family as the party while BJP considers party as the family.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday termed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s political foray as a deliberate attempt by the Congress to promote dynasty politics in the country. Party spokesperson Sambit Patra said the Congress is all about dynasty and by appointing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the party’s General Secretary for East Uttar Pradesh, the Congress has accepted that Rahul Gandhi has failed to lead the Grand Old Party.

Patra said the only difference between the BJP and the Congress is that Congress leaders consider family as the party while BJP considers party as the family. The BJP also said that Priyanka is the last resort for the Congress and it has promoted her in an attempt to hide the Robert Vadra corruption cases but, Vadra can prove liability for her.

The BJP criticism came minutes after Congress tweeted “We’re fired up and ready to go!” and senior leaders including Motilal Vohra and Rajeev Shukla supported their party’s decision on Priyanka Gandhi. Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit also supported the move and said Priyanka is very much familiar with politics.

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said Priyanka’s elevation is a stamp by the Congress and Rahul Gandhi on his utter failure while it is clear that no ‘gathbandhan’ is wanting to shake hands with the Congress in any state as it has become irrelevant today. The Congress had to play this Eastern UP card to ensure that Rahul and Sonia Gandhi don’t lose their seats there.

J P Nadda, BJP UP in charge, said Priyanka Gandhi has officially become the General Secretary of Congress party, but everyone knows how this household company works. It is also the first official declaration from Congress that Rahul Gandhi has failed and he should put forward his Parivarwadi (dynastic) views before the country.

After the Party’s poor show during the general elections in 2004, several Congress leaders had put a question mark on Rahul Gandhi’s ability to lead the Congress and demanded that Congress should promote Priyanka instead of Rahul.

