Ahead of the 2019 general elections, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has appointed his sister and a long-time party worker Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the AICC in-charge for Uttar Pradesh-East. Priyanka will be taking charge as UP-East General Secretary in the month of February. Besides, Jyotiraditya Scindia has been appointed as the AICC General secretary from UP-West.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has been formally away from active politics has finally appeared in the political battleground. The 47-year old has always been working behind the scenes for the party. Seems like both Gandhi and politics have broken the ice. The news comes prior to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with Congress President Rahul Gandhi appointing Priyanka as the AICC general secretary for Uttar Pradesh-East. This move by Congress confirms the official entry of Mrs Vadra into active politics.

Though this marks the beginning of Priyanka’s political career, she has always been an active behind-the-scenes worker for her mother, Sonia Gandhi and brother Rahul Gandhi. With Priyanka’s elevation as the party general secretary from Uttar Pradesh-east, this will determine an important role of the Nehru-Gandhi family in the forthcoming elections. Let’s track her journey from an indirect political career to finally a direct one:

So far, Priyanka has been a star campaigner in Amethi and Rae Bareli. Though, her outreach has merely been in the capacity of a supporter without holding any official designation.

2004 National and State Elections: The newly-appointed UP-East General Secretary worked effortlessly to establish the ground for Congress party. The reason why both Sonia and Rahul dominate the constituencies till date.

2017 UP Assembly Elections: Priyanka was the star campaigner for the party as she displayed an effortless show of strength with numerous road shows and rallies.

Priyanka’s elevation is being seen as a major political move by many with party workers celebrating the decision of Congress President. As per the official announcement, Priyanka would be taking charge in the month of February. Besides Priyanka, Jyotiraditya Scindia has been appointed as AICC General Secretary from UP-West. The decision will certainly affect Congress’s role as well as vote bank in the upcoming polls. Uttar Pradesh has 80 parliamentary seats and is considered the ultimate gateway to power at the centre.

