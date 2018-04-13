Priyanka Vadra who joined the yesterday's midnight protest called by Congress president and his brother Rahul Gandhi warned the crowd assembled there to maintain peace. Anguished over the people misconduct, Priyanka Vadra said those who are here to push around must go home. Yesterday, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi called a candlelight vigil to protest against the shameful Kathua and Unnao rape incidents.

Amid outrage across the country over the shameful Kathua and Unnao rape incidents, Congress president Rahul Gandhi yesterday called a midnight candle march to the India Gate last night to protest against the heinous crimes against minor girls in the country. Various leaders from the party also joined the vigil including party’s chief sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Anguished over the misconduct of people participating in the rally, Priyanka Gandhi told the crowd assembled there, “Those who are here to push around people must go home. Now please maintain the calm and walk silently. According to the news agency PTI, she said, “Think about the cause for which you have come here.”

Priyanka Vadra attended the midnight protest with husband Robert Vadra and daughter Miraya. Yesterday, on April 12, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter saying, “Like millions of Indians my heart hurts tonight India simply cannot continue to treat its women the way it does. Join me in a silent, peaceful, candlelight vigil at India Gate at midnight tonight to this violence and demand justice. The opposition parties have also questioned the silence of Prime Minister Modi over the violence against girls and attitude of administrations including police over trying to shield perpetrators of heinous crime.

Like millions of Indians my heart hurts tonight. India simply cannot continue to treat its women the way it does. Join me in a silent, peaceful, candlelight vigil at India Gate at midnight tonight to protest this violence and demand justice. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 12, 2018

How can anyone protect the culprits of such evil? What happened to Asifa at #Kathua is a crime against humanity. It cannot go unpunished. What have we become if we allow politics to interfere with such unimaginable brutality perpetrated on an innocent child? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 12, 2018

Various senior Congress leaders, including Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ambika Prasad, Kumari Selja also joined the Thursday midnight candlelight protest called by the party president. Along with party workers, people in mass numbers also joined the protest over the brutality involved in the crimes. Anti-Modi government slogans were raised in the rally by the crowd gathered in the march.

In more tweet, Rahul Gandhi said, How can anyone protect the culprits of such evil? What happened to Asifa at #Kathua is a crime against humanity. It cannot go unpunished. What have we become if we allow politics to interfere with such unimaginable brutality perpetrated on an innocent child?

