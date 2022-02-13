The protestors, not just created a blockade in the locality, but also went ahead to throw bombs at the school.

The Hijab controversy, which started in Karnataka’s Udupi, is now spreading to other parts of the country. A day after protests rocked Ludhiana in Punjab, violence erupted at Bahutali High School in Murshidabad’s Suti area in West Bengal after the school headmaster refrained hijab-wearing girl students from entering the school premises. He also warned them to remove their name from the school registry.

Soon after, the parents of these students staged a protest outside the school premises. The protestors, not just created a blockade in the locality, but also went ahead to throw bombs at the school. In response, the local administration deployed a large force and resorted to tear gas and lathi-charge to control the situation. At least 18 people have been arrested in the case so far.

A meeting was also held between the school administration and family members of the students, wherein the school administration clarified that the school has passed no such order.

Meanwhile, classes for pre-university students continue to remain suspended in till February 15. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday instructed the Superintendents of Police (SP) and District Collectors (DC) to visit prominent schools in sensitive areas and ensure no untoward incident takes place there.

Additionally, the Supreme Court on Friday refused to hear urgent pleas relating to the hijab row in Karnataka and said it is “watching” what’s happening in the state and in hearing before the High Court.