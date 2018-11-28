Pro-Khalistan leader Gopal Chawla and Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa meet exposes Pak duplicity: The double standards of Pakistan was exposed during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor when Indian media spotted pro-Khalistan leader Gopal Chawla and Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa together. The Pak duplicity casts a shadow on the abandoned peace process aimed at bolstering people-to-people ties through the development of Kartarpur corridor and sends a mixed and confusing message to the world community.

Pro-Khalistan leader Gopal Chawla and Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa meet exposes Pak duplicity: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and the ISI are trying to strike a balance between the Kartarpur corridor and the Khalistan movement which the neighbouring country is supporting for several years. And the double standards of Pakistan was exposed during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor when Indian media spotted pro-Khalistan leader Gopal Chawla and Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa together. The Pak duplicity casts a shadow on the abandoned peace process aimed at bolstering people-to-people ties through the development of Kartarpur corridor and sends a mixed and confusing message to the world community.

Pro-Khalistan leader Gopal Chawla is associated with Pakistan Sikh Parbandhak Committee (PSGOC) in Pakistan. He was responsible for stopping Indian High Commission officials from meeting Indian pilgrims at Gurdwara Sacha Sauda in Farooqabad near Lahore in Lahore. According to the Times Now, Chawla was also allegedly in touch with a member of a terror cell that was busted by the Punjab Police earlier. On several occasions, Chawla lauded Pakistan for being committed to the ’cause of Khalistan’ and slammed India for “trying to convert the nation into Hindustan”.

While several Indian politicians have warned that India should trade cautiously with Pakistan on the Kartarpur corridor keeping in view the betrayal by Pakistan during Vajpayee’s attempt at Lahore bus service as the holy Sikh shrine has slowly and silently turned into an ISI trap and Khalistani terrorists are using it as a platform to spearhead their movement. Further, to insult India, Major Gen Asif Ghafoor of Pakistan Army on Wednesday sided with the pro-Khalistani terrorists. He said Indian media is taking a myopic view is selectively showing Gopal Chawla meeting COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa. A peace initiative should not be subjected to propaganda as the Pakistan Army chief met all guests at the venue irrespective of identity, Ghafoor added.

Meanwhile, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has announced Kartarpur Sahib Convention 2019 in Pakistan during the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Guru Nanak Dev. SFJ’s legal advisor Gurpatwant Singh Pannu went on to say that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan should not invite Indians who are responsible for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots for Kartarpur Sahib corridor opening on November 28, 2018. Letters show the planning of ambush was started months ago to malign India.

