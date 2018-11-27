Pro-Khalistan posters plastered, Referendums 2020 planned day before Kartarpur corridor inauguration in Pakistan: On the one hand, Pakistan welcomes India's decision to send its two Union ministers to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor and terms it a "positive response", but on the other hand funding pro-Khalistan groups against India. However, the Indian government is aware of the ISI-Khalistani plot and monitoring the situation closely.

Pro-Khalistan posters plastered, Referendums 2020 planned day before Kartarpur corridor inauguration in Pakistan: The Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)-Khalistani plot reared its ugly head in Kartarpur after Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu termed Kartarpur corridor as a corridor of infinite possibilities of peace. Pro-Khalistan posters have been put out and a meeting of the separatists ‘Referendum 2020’ planned in Kartarpur at a time when Navjot Singh Sidhu and Union Ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri leave for Pakistan to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor on November 28, 2018. According to reports, posters of slain Khalistan terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale was also spotted there.

On the one hand, Pakistan welcomes India’s decision to send its two Union ministers to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor and terms it a “positive response”, but on the other hand funding pro-Khalistan groups against India. However, the Indian government is aware of the ISI-Khalistani plot and monitoring the situation closely. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Delhi spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who launched a Referendum 2020 #FreeBaluchistanSindh T-Shirt, has sent a T-Shirt to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as a mark of protest against Pakistan’s interference in India’s internal affairs.

We launched a Referendum 2020 #FreeBaluchistanSindh T-Shirt today & we are sendiing our first T-Shirt to @ImranKhanPTI . T-Shirt is available on https://t.co/OFk8ZkEZJD pic.twitter.com/lkR3VR9Cf6 — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) November 24, 2018

Meanwhile, the US-based separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has requested the Pakistan government to grant 1,00,000 visas to Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

After arriving in Lahore, Sidhu said the corridor will bridge the gap between India and Pakistan and increase people to people contact and bring peace in the sub-continent. He also said this is a corridor of infinite possibilities, of peace, of prosperity, of opening up of trade relations. Sidhu left for Pakistan from the Attari-Wagah border on Tuesday to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor. He was invited by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Sidhu’s journey to Pakistan comes after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh issued a stern warning Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Bajwa over the killing of innocent civilians and Army jawans by Pakistan sponsored terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

#WATCH The hug(with Pakistan Army Chief) was for hardly a second, it was not a #RafaleDeal . When two Punjabis meet they hug each other, its normal practice in Punjab.: Navjot Sidhu in Lahore pic.twitter.com/w43CYie5GI — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2018

Earlier, the Indian authorities had sent a dossier to the UK government to extradite Paramjit Singh Pamma who organised pro-Khalistan event ‘Referendum 2020’ at Trafalgar Square in London on August 12, 2018. Pamma is wanted in India for killing Rashtriya Sikh Sangat’s (an RSS offshoot) Punjab chief Rulda Singh in July 2009.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More