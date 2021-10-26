In the alleged post, Nafisa had shared an image of Pakistani players with the message, “Jeet Gaye, we won”. In no time, Atari faced heavy backlash for celebrating India's loss.

In a strange series of events, the celebrations of Pakistan’s rare victory against India refuse to die down. Nafisa Atari, a teacher of Rajasthan’s Udaipur, has to now had to lose her job over celebrating Pakistan’s victory against India in the T20 World Cup. On October 25, the WhatsApp story of Nafisa Atari, a teacher at Rajasthan Neerja Modi School, went viral on various social media platforms.

In the alleged post, Nafisa had shared an image of Pakistani players with the message, “Jeet Gaye, we won”. In no time, Atari faced heavy backlash for celebrating India’s loss. Netizens further went ahead to ask her what she might be teaching to her students if she was bluntly supporting Pakistan.

On Monday evening, the said school issues a termination notice to Atari. In the notice, the school authorities had mentioned that she was terminated from all the services. The notice read, “Nafisa Atari, a teacher at Neerja Modi School, has been terminated from the school with immediate effect during the meeting of Sojatia Charitable Trust.” The trust that runs the Neerja Modi School has not mentioned the reason behind this termination.

Soon after the termination, Nafisa claimed she was a patriot and could not support Pakistan ever. In a video of Nafisa which is getting viral on social media, she claimed that her celebration for Pakistan’s victory is taken out of context. Her family was divided into two teams – one was supporting Pakistan and the other India. That is why she has put that status. She further said that one of her parents also asked if she supported Pakistan and she said yes as a joke, but truly she is patriotic.