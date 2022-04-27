Prima facie evidence suggests the incident was caused when the temple car (of chariot festival) came in contact with a high tension line, according to V. Balakrishnan Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range.

The Tamil Nadu Police has registered an FIR in connection with the deaths caused by electrocution during the chariot procession in Appar Swami temple in the state’s Thanjavur city. The incident claimed the lives of 11 people who were part of the procession. As per the police, 15 people are injured and have been admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College for treatment.

Prima facie evidence suggests the incident was caused when the temple car (of chariot festival) came in contact with a high tension line, according to V. Balakrishnan Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range. He said, “Prima facie it suggests that some high tension wire came in contact with the temple car (of chariot festival) during the annual chariot festival in the Kallimedu village.”

“A total of 11 people have died. Three people died on the spot and seven died in the hospital. 15 people are injured and have been taken to Thanjavur Medical College for treatment. FIR has been filed and an investigation into the matter has started,” stated Balakrishnan while informing about the casualties from the incident.

The senior police official added, “The temple car was negotiating a turn and faced some obstacle before being reversed when it came in contact with the overhead line.”

