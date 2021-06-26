The Kejriwal government has announced help for the children who lost their parents to Corona. Now soon the application process for the same will be started under the scheme, and the process will be completely online.

Portal launch possible from next week

The Kejriwal government of Delhi announced help for the children who lost their parents to the Corona pandemic for which the online process is being started. Applications will be taken under the Chief Minister Covid-19 Family Financial Assistance Scheme. For this, an online portal has been set up by the Kejriwal government through which the affected people of Delhi can apply. Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal will probably start this portal next week so that Delhiites can easily apply under the scheme from the safety of their homes.

Government to bear the cost of education and upbringing

The Kejriwal government will be the support of orphaned children and elderly people left destitute due to the outbreak of Corona. It will bear all the expenses of education and upbringing of those children whose parents have passed away due to the corona pandemic. According to the information, 50 thousand rupees will be given to the family of those who have died due to corona. Additionally, families which have lost their earning members will also get a pension of Rs 2,500 per month along with compensation. Children orphaned due to Corona will also be given a pension of Rs 2,500 per month till the age of 25 and their education will also be free.

Many states emulate Kejriwal government’s plan

Many states have followed and implemented this plan of the Kejriwal government. Many states like Punjab, Rajasthan, and others have announced their plans to implement such a scheme in their respective states. Apart from this, the central government has also copied this scheme and has announced that it will provide help to the children who lost their families due to the corona pandemic across the country.