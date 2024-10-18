Home
Friday, October 18, 2024
‘Proceedings Not To Malign Institutions’: Supreme Court Disposes Habeas Corpus Petition Regarding Isha Yoga Centre

Supreme Court disposed of a habeas corpus petition filed by a father alleging that his daughters were held hostage at the Isha Yoga Centre.

‘Proceedings Not To Malign Institutions’: Supreme Court Disposes Habeas Corpus Petition Regarding Isha Yoga Centre

On Friday, the Supreme Court disposed of a habeas corpus petition filed by a father who claimed that his two daughters were being held against their will at the Isha Yoga Centre. The father alleged that the daughters were being brainwashed while residing in the ashram. The case attracted significant attention due to the involvement of the well-known spiritual organization founded by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.

Statements from the Daughters

During the proceedings, the Supreme Court took into account the statements provided by the two daughters, aged 39 and 42. Both women confirmed that they were major adults, living at the ashram of their own volition. They asserted that they had the freedom to leave the premises whenever they wished. As a result, the court determined that no further action was necessary regarding the habeas corpus petition and ordered its closure.

Chief Justice’s Remarks

Chief Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, who presided over the hearing, emphasized the importance of maintaining the dignity of individuals and institutions involved. “These proceedings cannot be to malign people and malign institutions,” he stated, underscoring the court’s responsibility to ensure fair legal processes.

Clarification on Regulatory Compliance

The Supreme Court also clarified that the closure of the habeas corpus proceedings would not impact any other regulatory obligations that the Isha Yoga Centre must fulfill. The court acknowledged the necessity of having an internal complaints committee, particularly when women and minors are involved in such institutions. While the court aimed to avoid disparaging the organization, it recognized that compliance with specific requirements is essential for ensuring safety and transparency.

Aso read: Isha Foundation In Crisis: Shocking Police Report Raises Alarms Over Missing Persons!

Filed under

Habeas Corpus Petition Isha Yoga Centre sadhguru Supreme Court
