Vice Media report on Kashmir: Amid government's clampdown, Srinagar's Soura continues to defy Indian Army, reported the Vice Media. It has been almost a month since the Valley has been put under a government lockdown.

Vice Media report on Kashmir: It has been almost a month since the BJP-led Centre put the Valley under a military lockdown as a precautionary measure to avoid violence after it invalidated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5. Following the government clampdown, no regional media channels and newspapers were allowed to cover the ongoing situation in the Valley. However, the international media showcased the atrocities of the people with several reports, which have been dismissed by the ruling BJP government.

After BBC, The New York Times, and The Washington Post, the Vice News has come up with the latest report on the prevailing situation in Kashmir. The Vice News reported that an extra 35,000 security forces have been patrolling the area, while the internet and communication services remain snapped to quell the rebellions.

In a video that has been released by the Vice News, several protesters can be seen raising slogans against the Centre’s decision to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution. One of the protesters said that it felt like a crackdown and all of the people were under house arrest.

The report said that the protesters in the Jammu and Kashmir’s Soura have managed to keep the forces out of the city’s periphery. In the particular area, the protesters have installed barricades to keep the security forces away and often resort to stone-pelting. A protester also alleged that the security forces have been using tear gas, pellet guns, and cartel to get into the village. The reports also said that over 300 people have been injured while 1500 were arrested from their homes.

Meanwhile, other media reports have also alleged that military forces have been abducting and torturing Kashmiris under the lockdown. Earlier a report by the BBC alleged torture by the Indian Army during the night raids. In a post on August 29, the Washington Post reported over 3,000 arrests in the Valley claiming at least five of the arrested were under the age of 18. Another report in the Wall Street Journal claimed that the hospitals in the Valley were running low on medicine.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met a Kashmiri delegation in New Delhi. It was the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 that the Union Home Minister met people from the Valley. The Union Home Minister assured a life assurance of Rs 2 lakh and five jobs in every village to each sarpanch who contested the panchayat elections in spite of death threats from the terrorists.

