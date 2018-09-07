In the wake of the rising fuel prices, the Left parties said on Thursday, September 6th, that it will call for an all-India protest on Monday against the Centre. The annoucement comes after Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that the party would organise a nationwide shutdown on Monday over Centre's 'loot' policy.

Left parties have extended support to the Congress' nationwide shutdown on September 10 over fuel prices (For pictorial representation only)

A day after Congress announced to stage a protest against the Centre on September 10 over the hike in fuel prices, the left parties, including the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) and Revolutionary Socialist extended their support and called for an all-India on Monday. A statement was issued by the Left on Thursday, which stressed on farmers and their plight, the hike in fuel prices and the sad state of the Indian economy.

In the statement, they also alleged that the unprecedented fall in the value of rupee the deep economic crisis created by the ruling dispensation. They further stressed on the banking system, saying, “Humongous amounts of loans taken from our banks by the corporates and the consequent NPAs has bled our banking system.”

The protest comes after thousands of farmers, agricultural and industrial workers marched to Parliament Street for a Mazdoor Kisan Sangharsh rally, which was conducted by unions associated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist), demanding remunerative prices for farmers produce, employment and loan waiver.

Farmers along with political leaders backed by the Left painted the national capital red by raising slogans such as Modi Hatao and Inquilab Zindabad.

According to the Delhi Police, this was the largest protest at the Parliament Street. Organisers of the massive rally claimed that at least 1.5 lakh people had participated in it.

