Protesters in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday set the house of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on fire. He was not present in the house as authorities had earlier shifted him from Itanagar capital. he protests intensified after one person was killed in police firing on Friday.

Protesters in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday set the house of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on fire. He was not present in the house as authorities had earlier shifted him from Itanagar capital. Protesters also burnt the residence of the district commissioner. A senior police officer was injured in the incident. The protests intensified after one person was killed in police firing on Friday. The protestors are seeking changes in the proposal by a government-appointed panel–Joint High Power Committee for issuing permanent residence certificates to non-natives. The panel has recommended to grant permanent residence certificate to the tribals living in Namsai and Changlang districts.

Internet services have been suspended in the capital Itanagar. Army has been called yo control the situation.

Reports said that the government has announced it will not take any action in respect of granting PRCs to Adivasi, Deori, Kachari, Mishing, Moran and Sonowal communities. The government said that considering the present situation of the matter pertaining to grant PRC to non Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribes residents living in Namsa and Changlang districts, the government has decided to not take further action into the matter.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More