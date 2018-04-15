On Sunday, the outraged against rape cases hit the streets, when hundreds of protester gathered at the Parliament Street in New Delhi and Carter road, Bandra in Mumbai. The rape and murder of an 8-year-old in Kathua and the sexual assault with teen in Unnao filed people with anger and anguish across the country. These protesters demanded death penalty and amendment in law for crime against women and children after the recent Kathua and Unnao rape incidents.

The outraged against rape cases hit the streets on Sunday when hundreds of protesters gathered at Parliament Street in New Delhi and Carter Road, Bandra in Mumbai. These protesters demanded death penalty and amendment in law for crime against women and children after the recent Kathua and Unnao rape incidents. People took out candle march protests in many cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Goa, Bhopal and across Kerala as public outrage over a spate of rapes and murders of children spiralled in the country.

Protest held at Parliament Street against Unnao & Kathua rape cases. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/JPAAiIgKMT — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2018

Bollywood producer and director Ekta Kapoor also appealed to the people through her twitter handle to join the march. In her tweet, she wrote, “”Everyone should come. Whatever religion, gender or belief you belong to. For humanity, for justice #Justice for Asifa.” Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra raised her voice against the heinous crimes and appealed people to unite for change.

Everyone should come. Whatever religion, gender or belief you belong to. For humanity, for justice #justiceforasifa pic.twitter.com/EwzMQtwRQi — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) April 14, 2018

If you can make it, please do. We all agree that armchair activism isn't enough… There is strength in numbers and in unity… #Unnao #Kathua #JusticeForAsifa pic.twitter.com/SYpUhPqPuH — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 14, 2018

(updating story…)

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App