The outraged against rape cases hit the streets on Sunday when hundreds of protesters gathered at Parliament Street in New Delhi and Carter Road, Bandra in Mumbai. These protesters demanded death penalty and amendment in law for crime against women and children after the recent Kathua and Unnao rape incidents. People took out candle march protests in many cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Goa, Bhopal and across Kerala as public outrage over a spate of rapes and murders of children spiralled in the country. 

Bollywood producer and director Ekta Kapoor also appealed to the people through her twitter handle to join the march. In her tweet, she wrote, “”Everyone should come. Whatever religion, gender or belief you belong to. For humanity, for justice #Justice for Asifa.” Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra raised her voice against the heinous crimes and appealed people to unite for change.

