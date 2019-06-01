Protests against imposition of Hindi gather steam in TN: To protest the government decision to make Hindi mandatory third language till Class 8 in Tamil Nadu schools, about one lakh people tweeted under two hashtags -- #StopHindiImposition and #TNAgainstHindiImposition -- on Sunday, reports said.

Protests against imposition of Hindi gather steam in TN: Political parties and leaders of south India including Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan and DMK leader T Siva on Saturday opposed the Centre’s proposal to make Hindi mandatory third language till Class 8 in Tamil Nadu schools tooth and nail. To protest the government move, about one lakh people tweeted under two hashtags — #StopHindiImposition and #TNAgainstHindiImposition — on Sunday, reports said. The recommendations in the Draft National Education Policy 2019, which was part of the BJP’s manifesto ahead of the 2014 general election, emphasises on the introduction of the three-language system in schools. The policy says the formula, which is being followed since 1968, should be continued.

Speaking on Centre’s proposal on the three-language system in schools Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan opined he has acted in many Hindi films and the language should not be imposed on anyone. Similarly, addressing reporters in Trichy T Siva said the attempt to force Hindi language on people of Tamil Nadu will not be tolerated by its people and the DMK is ready to face any consequences to stop the Hindi language being forced on the people in the state Tamil Nadu school education minister KA Sengottaiyan, whose AIADMK party is an ally of the ruling BJP at the centre, said Tamil Nadu will follow only two-language policy – Tamil and English – instead of the three-language system recommended by an expert panel led by former chief of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) parliamentarian Kanimozhi said they are not against any language but her party will oppose Hindi imposition. Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) leader Vaiko also warned of a “language war”.

Criticising the move, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran said the government’s decision to impose Hindi on non-Hindi speaking states will destroy pluralism and this would make non-Hindi speakers second class citizens.

Tamil Nadu has been opposing any advance to give Hindi greater prominence than other regional languages. In 1937, the region witnessed anti-Hindi protests that went on till 1940. In 1965, the issue triggered riots in which as many as 70 people had lost their lives.

The current National Education Policy was framed in 1986 and revised in 1992.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App