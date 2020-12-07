Protests were carried out by thousands of people in Central London over the controversial Farm Laws that have been passed by Government of India. Security has been beefed up around the Indian embassy as Khalistani flags were waved during the demonstrations.

A news agency on Sunday reported that several people were arrested in Central London for violating the Covid-19 protocols while carrying out protests. These protests were carried out by thousands of people in Central London over the controversial Farm Laws that have been passed by Government of India. Security has been beefed up around the Indian embassy as Khalistani flags were waved during the demonstrations.

During the protests, people gathered at the Indian embassy which is located on Aldwych, a one-way street and area immediately surrounding the street in central London. Several groups also marched near the Trafalgar Square area.

The protesters mainly included British Sikhs who held placards with messages like “JUSTICE FOR FARMERS”, “NO FARMERS NO FOOD” and “WE STAND 4 FARMERS”. A few demonstrators wore masks and were seen practising social-distancing while several others were arrested for violating the Covid-19 rules.

An Indian High Commission spokesperson reportedly said that the High Commission had been coordinating closely with the authorities concerned and they would, together with them, address the issues that had come up – for example how this gathering of thousands could take place without specific permission.

