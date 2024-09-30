Protests Erupt in India Following Death of Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah

A series of protests erupted in India, particularly in Lucknow, in response to the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

A series of protests have erupted in India, particularly in the capital city of Lucknow, in response to the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. The demonstrations, marked by chants against Israel and posters criticizing the country, reflect a growing sentiment among Shia Muslims in the region. This outpouring of grief and anger is not isolated to Lucknow, as similar protests were also reported in Jammu and Kashmir.

Protests Emerge After Midnight in Lucknow

Late at night, a large crowd took to the streets of Lucknow, marching from prominent sites such as the Bara Imambara to smaller local mosques. Participants included a significant number of women and children, many of whom held images of Hassan Nasrallah while shouting slogans condemning Israel.

The protesters expressed their sorrow and anger following the announcement of Nasrallah’s death, a significant figure in the Shia Muslim community, particularly after leading Hezbollah for 30 years. Reports indicate that he was killed in an Israeli missile strike conducted by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), which also resulted in the deaths of several top commanders within Hezbollah.

Reaction in Jammu and Kashmir

Similar sentiments were echoed in Jammu and Kashmir, where protests erupted following Nasrallah’s death. Demonstrators there voiced their support for the Hezbollah mujahideen, displaying a united front against perceived aggressions from Israel. Mehbooba Mufti, the leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), even paused her election campaign for a day, calling Nasrallah a martyr in solidarity with the grieving community.

The Significance of Nasrallah’s Death

The death of Hassan Nasrallah represents a considerable loss for Hezbollah. The group has faced heightened attacks from Israeli forces in recent weeks, leading to the elimination of several high-ranking commanders. Following the announcement of Nasrallah’s death, Israeli officials declared that he would no longer be able to terrorize the world, underscoring the impact of this loss on the group’s operations.

As the protests continue, the Shia Muslim community in India is coming together to mourn the loss of a leader who held substantial influence within Hezbollah. The demonstrations in both Lucknow and Jammu and Kashmir highlight the interconnectedness of global events and their implications on local sentiments in India.

MUST READ: Shimla Drug Racket Busted: 1 Arrested, 465 gm Drugs Seized