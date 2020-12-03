As Farmer protests are escalating in Delhi, Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said that the central government is constantly trying to hold conversations with farmers to resolve their issues. The farmers have submitted a letter to centre demanding a special Parliament session to repeal the agri laws.

As Farmer protests are escalating in Delhi, Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said that the central government is constantly trying to hold conversations with farmers to resolve their issues. On Thursday, Captain Amarinder Singh met Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah to discuss the Farmer protests.

On Tuesday several Union Ministers including Narendra Tomar, Piyush Goyal and Som Prakash had held a meeting with 35 farmers and had suggested the formation of a new committee to look into farmers’ issues. However, the farmers rejected the government’s suggestion and decided to meet again on Thursday.

The central government maintained its stance of not taking back the laws and asked the farmers to submit specific problems associated with the new farm laws so that they can be discussed and worked upon.

Delhi: Traffic disrupted in North Delhi due to barricades placed by police in view of #Farmers protest. Visuals from GT Karnal Road pic.twitter.com/xbTUMOw7Hx — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2020

Bhartiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait had earlier said that if the union govt wanted, it could resolve the issues. He said that all the farmer organisations across India should now hit the streets.

The farmers from various states are protesting against The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

