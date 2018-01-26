In a proud moment for the iTV Network, the national broadcaster — DD News and DD National — will today telecast NewsX world exclusive documentary 'Surgical Strike Team On NewsX', an exclusive conversation by our strategic affairs expert Ashish Singh with the team that carried out the surgical strikes in 2016. The original interview was aired on NewsX on the first anniversary of surgical strikes in September 2017. NewsX in order to pay tribute to the surgical strike team, who crossed the border along the Line of Control (LoC) to take the revenge of Uri attack martyrs and burst out terror hideouts in Pakistan.

In a proud moment on the nation’s 69th Republic Day celebrations for iTV Network, our world Exclusive documentary “Surgical Strike team on NewsX” by our Strategic Affairs Editor Ashish Singh is being telecasted on DD National and DD News today. Earlier, NewsX in an attempt to pay tribute to the surgical strike heroes, who took the revenge of Uri attack martyrs after they crossed the Line of Control (LoC) along the international border on September 29, 2016 and burst out terror outfits across the border, had taken an exclusive interview of the surgical strike team, who actually crossed the LoC and did the combating operation. The original interview was aired on NewsX to commemorate the first anniversary of the surgical strikes. In a tweet put out by DD National and retweeted by DD News, the national broadcaster said, “Most fearless and courageous. Nothing matches the power and valour of Indian Army. WATCH NOW a special documentary “Surgical Strike” on DD National.”

Most fearless and courageous. Nothing matches the power and valour of #IndianArmy. WATCH NOW a special documentary "Surgical Strike" on @DDNational@adgpi — Doordarshan National (@DDNational) January 26, 2018

The iTV Network in order to salute the bravery of the surgical strike team in an exclusive conversation spoke to the team of officers who conducted the strike across the Line of Control (LoC) to avenge the gruesome killings of the Indian soldiers during the Uri Attack. On September 29, 2016, a squad of Indian troops went across the Line of Control (LoC) and conducted an operation which changed the ‘soft state’ image of India in front of the world. Five officers from various units of Indian Army’s para special forces, the officers from each of the location targets, had narrated the entire incident in an exclusive conversation with NewsX. The surgical strikes team targeted more than five targets in the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Set 29, 2016.

One of the officers while narrating the incident had said — As soon as we had to fire, our team commander said, “All station for go 3 … 2 … 1 … go!” and we started firing. Speaking exclusively to NewsX, the team who conducted and executed the surgical strike recounted how they carried out most audacious attack on enemy’s soil leaving Pakistan gasping for breath.

NewsX’s Ashish Singh in the 12th edition of the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards had won the award for exceptional work done in 2016 in the field of journalism. Ashish Singh from NewsX won the award for political reporting. The awards recognised courage and commitment and showcase the outstanding contributions of journalists from across the country which comes with a trophy and a reward of Rs 1 lakh to each of the winners.