In a big moment for the iTV Network, the new NewsX Kannada channel is going to be launched soon. The channel is located at the Race Course Road, very close to Vidhan Sabha in Bengaluru. NewsX Kannada will be hitting television screens at a time when the state will witness and participate in the biggest democratic exercise, which is the forthcoming Assembly Elections. Walking on the path of unbiased news and with no yellow or red journalism, NewsX Kannada will too make sure to deliver news and not noise. With new energy, enthusiasm and want to do more and more exclusive and path-breaking stories, NewsX Kannada team is being set up to carry forward the legacy of the iTV Network. NewsX Kannada will make sure to report on issues, interests and concerns of society and be defining the path of real journalism as it’s not TRP driven but more about issues those matters.

Take a look at some of the wishes which have poured in from politicians, Bollywood actors and professionals as NewsX Kannada prepares to hit television screens very soon

All the best to the Channel: Rani Mukherjee, Actress

Hope real news will prevail: Prakash Javadekar, HRD Minister

NewsX Kannada launch is happy news: Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader, Congress

NewsX will maintain its credibility: HD Deve Gowda, Fmr PM of India

Hope new channel will serve as the real 4th pillar of democracy: Danish Ali, General Secretary, JDS

Welcome NewsX Kannada, we expect truthful reporting: KC Venugopal, leader, Congress

Congratulate NewsX for the launch of NewsX Kannada: Mary Kom, Boxer

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys the highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians. Ever since its acquisition by the iTV Network, the channel has witnessed unprecedented growth. NewsX is the News Leader and sets the news agenda for the nation, with its crisp formats, straight forward reporting, pointed debates, trending hashtags, and engaging mix of stories. It offers maximum news and continues to lead. NewsX is the Winner of the prestigious ‘News Channel of the Year’ Award at ENBA.

