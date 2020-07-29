In his mission to expedite relief measures to people across the state, Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy continues to take strong measures, enact transparent policies, now instructing all state hospitals to admit Covid-19 patients within 30 minutes of arrival.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy instructed the officials to admit COVID-19 patients within 30 minutes failing which action will be initiated. During Spandana review meeting with district collectors and SPs through video conference here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister emphasized on alloting a bed to the patient within 30 minutes after being admitted in the hospital and said tha Collectors and Joint Collectors will be held responsible for any negligence.

He instructed the officials to monitor the facilities being provided to the patients and not to take backstep on expenditure. He ordered the officials to display the bed strength, the availability along with toll-free numbers to lodge a complaint in case of inconvenience.

The officials stated that so far around 32,000 beds were made available in 128 district COVID hospitals, 8,000 beds in State COVID hospitals and based on the health condition of the patient, it will be decided where to admit.

Also read: 57% slum dwellers had Covid, 16% in housing societies finds Mumbai survey

Also read: India’s Covid-19 toll surges to 14.8 lakh, recovery rate now at 64%

The Chief Minister said to keep a stock of Remedisavor drug in State COVID hospitals in the case of emergencies. In the next six months, around 17,000 doctors and staff will be recruited to treat COVID patients.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to bring awareness among the public to ensure people do not treat COVID-19 infected as untouchables. He said that there will be no virus in the dead bodies of the COVID-19 after a few hours and the family members or relatives can perform the last rites. He also said that the government will perform the last rites of the deceased if nobody comes forward and Rs 15,000 will be given for last rites.

The Chief Minister said that the State has undertaken COVID-19 testing on a massive scale with 31,000 tests per million population and is conducting 50,000 tests every day. Despite the absence corporate hospitals in the State, the death rate is under control with only 1.06 percent, whereas the national average rate is 2.5 percent.

About 50 percent of the total one lakh cases have recovered and are leading normal life. The officials said that the state government has been always providing accurate data on COVID-19 cases in the most transparent way. Even after recording 6,000 positive cases the State did not hide facts.

Also read: West Bengal extends partial lockdown till August 31

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App