PSEB 10th Result 2019: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is set to declare the PSEB Class 10 Result 2019 today i.e. May 8, Wednesday. Students who appeared for the Punjab Board 2019 examination will be released by the Punjab Education Board on the official website of PSEB i.e. pseb.ac.in.

PSEB 10th Result 2019 @ pseb.ac.in: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is likely to release the PSEB Class 10 Board Result for 2018-2019 batch today i.e. Wednesday, May 8. The PSEB Secondary Board Result 2019 will be released at a press conference today at around 11.30 AM. According to the reports doing round the corner, Punjab School Education Board will declare the PSEB Class 12 board result 2019 by the end of this week on the official website of PSEB i.e. pseb.ac.inor examresults.net. This year, over 3.80 lakh students appeared for PSEB Class 10th 2019 examination. Last year, the overall pass percentage for PSEB Class 10 went up to 59.47 per cent. Nearly 3.7 lakh students had appeared for the PSEB Board 2018 examination.

Steps to check PSEB Class 10th Result 2019 via the website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Punjab School Education Board i.e. pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads PSEB Class X Result 2019.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, seat number and center number.

Step 4: Your PSEB Class 10 Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of your PSEB Secondary Board Result 2019.

Note: The PSEB will declare the merit list via a press conference. Soon after the declaration of the PSEB Result 2019 within 24 hours on the official website of Punjab Secondary Education Board i.e. pseb.ac.in. Also, each candidate who appeared for the secondary board education will have to collect the mark sheet from their respective schools.

List of websites to check PSEB Class 10th Result 2019:

Candidates who find it difficult to check or download their PSEB Class 10 Result from the mentioned above websites are advised to stay calm and keep an eye on the official website. If you are not able to visit the website due to heavy website traffic, opt for SMS mode.

Pb12 space <roll number> to BSNL (56505),

Pb12 space <roll number> to Vodafone (56730)

Pb12 space <roll number> to Airtel (543212222)

Pb12 space <roll number> to Idea (55456)

Pb12 space <roll number> to Tata GSM (51234)

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App