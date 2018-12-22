PSU banks collected Rs 10,000 crore from customers in 3 1/2 half years for not maintaining MAB, ATM withdrawals charges: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had allowed the nationalised banks to levy charges on various services rendered by them according to the decision taken in their board meetings. Most of the leading lenders including the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank have fixed their MAB requirements according to the location of their customers account and charge them for non-maintenance of their savings accounts. However, the MAB varies from bank to bank.

State-owned banks collected a whopping over Rs 10,000 crore from their customers for not maintaining the Monthly Average Balance (MAB) in their savings bank accounts and in the form of ATM withdrawals charges in the last nearly three and a half years, a Times of India report said. Citing a data submitted in Parliament, the report mentioned that private sector banks were not added in the numbers provided in the Parliament question. The Finance Ministry provided the details to Lok Sabha MP Dibyendu Adhikari after he sought details from the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, recently.

In its reply, the government also clarified that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had allowed the nationalised banks to levy charges on various services rendered by them according to the decision taken in their board meetings. Most of the leading lenders including the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank have fixed their MAB requirements according to the location of their customers account and charge them for non-maintenance of their savings accounts. However, the MAB varies from bank to bank.

The Banks charge their customers anywhere between Rs 150 to Rs 500 for not maintaining the Monthly Average Balance (MAB) in their savings bank accounts. However, MAB rules are not applicable if a customer holds a zero balance savings accounts.

– According to the SBI’s website sbi.co.in, customers with SB accounts in metro and urban areas need to maintain a monthly average balance of Rs 3,000. For semi-urban and rural customers the MAB is Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively.

– According to the HDFC bank’s website hdfcbank.com, customers with SB accounts in metro and urban areas need to maintain a monthly average balance of Rs 10,000. For semi-urban and rural customers the MAB is Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,500 respectively.

– According to the ICICI Bank’s website icicibank.com, Customers with SB accounts in metro and urban areas need to maintain a monthly average balance of Rs 10,000. For semi-urban and rural customers the MAB is Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,500 respectively.

– According to the Kotak Mahindra Bank website kotak.com, Customers with SB accounts in metro and urban areas need to maintain a monthly average balance of Rs 10,000.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rolled out a policy in August 2014, pertaining to the amount and the number of free ATM transactions offered by banks to their customers every month. The policy stated that once the number of free transactions has been utilised by the customer, a nominal fee will be charged per transaction which will be decided by the bank. The maximum fee that can be charged per transaction is Rs 20.

