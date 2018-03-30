A woman has filed for divorce from her husband on grounds of cruelty, claiming that he regularly abused her both physically and mentally, in a petition before the civil judge (senior division). She has also filed a case of domestic violence against her husband and in-laws before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC). The woman claimed that her husband, an IT professional, would abuse her if the chappatis were not of a certain size.

While women all over the world are fighting sexual harassment, Indi is still struggling to come to terms with the fact that domestic violence is a widespread malaise. While most women resign to their fate, this Pune woman refused to resign to her fate. Her terrible ordeal began when she got married to an IT professional in 2008. Her husband displayed violent behavior from the start; he would get offended by little things and beat her up in rage. During one of such episodes, the husband got so angry that he threw his dumbbells at her computer. Later that night, he beat her unconscious. He dragged her under a tap, the water jolting her back to her senses. And then, he abused her again.

As if the woman’s situation couldn’t get any worse, in 2010, the husband found a new way to torture his wife. He asked her to maintain an Excel sheet of every single chore she performed in the day. She had to even maintain a record of the same in a notebook, and keep it updated with the status of each task: completed or pending. The status has to be colour-coded, and if the task wasn’t completed within the deadline, then a separate column citing the reason for this was to be filled. The woman had to read out this record to her husband every day at a specific time and show him the list every week.

Even the basic household chore of cooking food had to undergo the cruel husband’s scrutiny, right up to the diameter of the chapatis! The wife had to prepare breakfast as per a specific menu. And believe it or not, the husband went berserk with his rigid rules for preparing rotis. According to Pune Mirror, the woman described the whole procedure she had to follow.“While preparing chapattis, I had to ensure that the diameter was exactly 20 cm — my husband would measure it every day. When it came to getting the wheat ground, every detail regarding the quantity of the grain, its rate, where it was purchased from and the last date of grinding had to be mentioned .”

“My life became a misery. Even for basic chores, I was forced to follow a protocol. He abused me in every way possible and forced me into unnatural sex against my will” she said.Probably the last straw for her which made her decide to file for divorce was when her husband began extending his abuse to their daughter as well.

In her petition to the court, she mentioned how he would mentally abuse her. “Once he got so angry that he got a knife from the kitchen and started chasing our daughter, threatening to kill her. He would often threaten to commit suicide if I did not do as he said. Another time, he poured water on me and made me sleep in an air-conditioned room while I was drenched. He even held our daughter over the balcony railings and threatened to throw her down.”

