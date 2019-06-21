Patna University result: The result has been declared and candidates are required to check their result on the official website. Those who haven't checked their result yet are required to check it asap.

Patna University result 2019: Patna University (PU) declared the entrance test result conducted for three-year programmes yesterday i.e. June 20, 2019, Thursday for admission to various degree courses in Arts, Science and Commerce disciplines.

Candidates who appeared for the test are required to check their results on the university’s website i.e. patnauniversity.ac.in.The application process for the academic session 2019-2020 began on April 2, 2019 and candidates had the deadline to apply by May 15, 2019.

Patna University result 2019: How to check

Go to the official website patnauniversity.ac.in

Click the result link

A new tab will open

Enter the required details such as roll number, name etc.

Click submit

Now our result will appear on the screen

Download the result, save it and take a print out for future references

The last date for admission in all undergraduate, postgraduate courses is July 9. The counselling process and certificate verification will begin soon.

The colleges under Patna University will begin counselling of successful students separately along with verification of certificates. The list of candidates finally selected by the institutions will be forwarded to PU’s admission section and they will be admitted to a course in a particular college online.

The results this year were published after a meeting of Principals of colleges an university officials held under the chairmanship of vice-chancellor (VC) Rash Bihari Prasad Singh on the official website. It was decided in the meeting that the reservation roster provided by the state education department for the purposes of admissions would be strictly followed in all colleges and university departments. The revised 100-point reservation would be strictly followed in all colleges and university departments. The revises 100-point reservation roster incorporates the latest provision of 10% quota for general category (economically weak) students. However, no decision n enhancement of seats was taken.

