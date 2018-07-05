After Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanansamy welcomed the Supreme Court verdict over Delhi's AAP government and the Lieutenant Governor and said that the verdict is totally applicable to Union Territory, Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday retorted by a media report saying that Puducherry cannot be compared to the national capital as it is governed by a provision which is different from Delhi.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanansamy on Wednesday, July 3, welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict which ended the long-standing power tussle between the Delhi’s AAP government and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. Like Delhi, Puducherry is a Union Territory, which has been witnessing a long power tussle between the elected government and Lieutenant GovernorKirann Bedi. In a sharp remark, Bedi on Thursday said that Puducherry cannot be compared to Delhi as it is governed by a provision which is different from the capital.

According to the news report posted by Kiran Bedi on her Twitter handle, the Supreme Court has clarified that there are differences between the 2 Union Territories, as the Constitution gives special status to Delhi under the Article 239AA.

The apex court bench headed by the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said Puducherry stands different from the Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Lakshadweep and Chandigarh and it is covered under Article 239A whereas NCT of Delhi is covered under Article 239AA.

While Narayansamy has been at loggerheads with Kiran Bedi since her appointment in 2016. The former accused her of repeatedly challenging his government and also of blocking his decisions and overruling him.

