The celebrations of Gandhi Jayanti turned into a verbal brawl between Governor Kiran Bedi and AIADMK MLA A Anbalagan in Uppalam in Puducherry reportedly over the duration of the MLA’s speech. The matter came to light after a video clip of the entire spat surfaced online where Bedi can be seen asking the MLA to leave the stage with a hand gesture. Following the argument, former IPS officer, Kiran Bedi took to her Twitter handle and tweeted that the MLA was repeatedly ignoring the requests made from the panel of honourable ministers to limit his speech.

She asserted that the MLA rejected all the appeals and shouted back at the panel too. She claimed that she has seen him doing the same thing earlier too. She further added, “Event was to give away awards for good work done in making Puducherry ODF (sic)”. Reportedly, the incident took place during an event celebrated to mark Puducherry’s status as a Union Territory free of open defecation.

#WATCH Verbal spat on stage between Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi and AIADMK MLA A Anbalagan at a government function. The argument reportedly broke out over duration of MLA's speech pic.twitter.com/bptFSr80nC — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2018

In the video, Kiran Bedi can be heard telling the MLA to leave the stage. However, Anbalgana denies her requests and turns back to her asking her to leave the stage. The two can be seen standing to face each other while the other dignitaries are sitting behind, watching. As the two continue to tell each other to leave the stage, one of the dignitaries comes between them and talks to the AIADMK MLA. The video also shows Bedi pointing towards her watch and trying to tell the MLA that he has exceeded the duration of his speech.

An MLA’s Mike had to b turned off when he persistently rejected any req from panel of Hble Ministers to limit his speech.

He rejected all appeals. He shouted back. I hav seen him do this earlier too. Event was to give away awards for good work done in making Puducherry ODF @ANI — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) October 2, 2018

Reports also claim that the verbal spat broke between the two as the MLA was criticising Kiran Bedi while she was present on the stage. He said that no work has been done in his constituency ever since Kiran Bedi has taken the power as Governor.

