Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that COVID-19 fatalities have been minimised in Delhi due to the use of Pulse Oximeter by the patients. He called Pulse Oximeter as Suraksha Kawach (protection shields) for coronavirus patients in home isolation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that COVID-19 fatalities have been minimised in the national capital due to the use of Pulse Oximeter by the patients. He called Pulse Oximeter as Suraksha Kawach for coronavirus patients in home isolation. People undergoing home isolation with mild symptoms are being provided with Pulse Oximeters by the Delhi government. A statement issued by the Delhi government said that there has not been a single death of a person in home isolation in the month of July.

Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi has been able to minimise deaths of COVID patients in home isolation through Suraksha Kavach called Pulse Oximeter. If patients detect their oxygen is falling they reach out to us. Delhi government immediately sends oxygen concentrators to their home or take them to the hospital. Delhi on Sunday reported 1,573 COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths, said the health department.

As per the Health Guidelines, the Pulse Oximeter is a device that measures the oxygen levels in the blood. A patient has to be admitted to the hospital if their blood oxygen level reaches 90 per cent or below that. The Delhi governemnt said that home isolation experience of the patients was improved by

Also read: With highest single-day spike of 28,701 cases, India’s Covid-19 tally reaches 8.7 lakh

Also read: 18 staff members at Maharashtra Raj Bhavan test positive, Governor in self isolation

With this, the total number of cases in the national capital has climbed to 1,12,494, including 89,968 recovered/discharged/migrated, 19,155 active cases and 3,371 deaths. As many as 9,443 RT-PCR tests and 11,793 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the national capital today and the total number of tests done so far stands at 7,89,853.

Also read: PM Modi congratulates Singapore PM on General Elections win

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App