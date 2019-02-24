Governor Malik appealed people in the valley not to misinterpret the induction of forces as it was a prerequisite for elections considering the situation in Kashmir. He added that people should not go by any rumours. Talking further Malik asked hospitals to increase the availability of medicines as there could be a disruption in public transport which would eventually result in a shortage of supplies

Pulwama aftermath: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik called an unofficial meeting of State Administrative Council at Rajbhavan on Sunday afternoon to review the current situation in the state. The move has come in the wake of Pulwama attack following terrorist-security forces encounter haven’t stopped. It was brought to the governor’s notice that additional Central Forces were inducted for election purposes. Reports suggest that 100 companies of Central forces have been inducted and more will be inducted in the coming weeks considering the requirement of additional police forces for Lok Sabha polls. There’s a great possibility of an increase in terror activities against candidates during the election season.

Governor Malik appealed people in the valley not to misinterpret the induction of forces as it was a prerequisite for elections considering the situation in Kashmir. He added that people should not go by any rumours. Talking further Malik asked hospitals to increase the availability of medicines as there could be a disruption in public transport which would eventually result in a shortage of supplies. The blockage of National Highway for 7 days resulted in the unavailability of LPG stock, hence teh government will be taking sufficient measures to enhance supplies in the valley, added Malik

J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik called an informal meeting of State Administrative Council to review current situation particularly in the context of #PulwamaTerrorAttack&subsequent developments. He was informed of gradual induction of additional Central Forces for election purposes pic.twitter.com/KEYl1K3Lnm — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2019

Malik said that steps have been taken to increase the availability of stocks in the valley and that the public should see the move only as an administrative measure and not otherwise. Extra supply of petrol and diesel have been made available for emergency purposes, said the governor.

