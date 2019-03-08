The move has come after attacks on Kashmirs residing in various states were beaten and tortured by the locals. The recent one has come from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh where two Kashmiri dry fruit vendors were attacked on Wednesday by the right wing people. The accused who claimed to be Vishwa Hindu Dal representatives had posted the attack on social media, which resulted in widespread outrage

Pulwama aftermath: The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued advisory to states and union territories across the country citing safety and security of people belonging to Jammu and Kashmir residing in their respective jurisdictions. Chief Ministers all across the country have been asked to ensure the protection of Kashmiris. The move has come after attacks on Kashmirs residing in various states were beaten and tortured by the locals.

The recent one has come from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh where two Kashmiri dry fruit vendors were attacked on Wednesday by the right wing people. The accused who claimed to be Vishwa Hindu Dal representatives had posted the attack on social media, which resulted in widespread outrage. In the video the victims could bee seen pleading for mercy as the accused ruthlessly beat them black and blue. Many people intervened to save the Kashmiris but to no avail as the right wing men continued their torture.

MHA: Ministry of Home Affairs through an advisory issued today to the States and Union Territories asked them to reinforce the existing arrangements to ensure safety and security of persons belonging to Jammu and Kashmir residing in their respective jurisdictions. pic.twitter.com/qthTsY6Gvw — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2019

On Friday Prime Minister Narendra Modi referring to the attack on Kashmiri traders in Lucknow and other attacks on Kashmiris across the country said that the country should stand united. Condemning the attack, the PM said that the UP government had taken appropriate measures against the culprits behind the attack. Speaking in Kanpur on Friday, PM said that it was crucial to maintain atmosphere of unity in the country. The same day at another rally Union Minister Rajnath Singh also condemning attacks on Kashmiri students over the past one month in the wake of Pulwama terror attack said that the government stood tall with the students and those who launch attack on Kashmiri students should refrain from doing so or else face repercussions.

Attacks on Kashmiri students have been on surge since the Pulwama terror attack on CRPF convoy at Jamuu-Srinagar highway on February 14. Over 40 personnel had died in the attack. The attack had targic repercussions as Kashmiris were beaten, tortured across the country. Other incidents of attacks have been reported in Dehradun, Bihar where Kashmiri students were boycotted. Right after Pulwama, many landlords had asked their Kashmiri renters to leave their accommodations.

