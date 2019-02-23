The latest move has come from the Indian diaspora living in the US. The North American community of Indian origin which mostly comprises Indian organisations saw communion of the people through candle march at the Royal Alberts Palace in Woodbridge marking tribute to the deceased and protest against terrorists

Pulwama terror attack has shaken people across the world. With countries like France, New Zealand, Russia coming in support of the martyrs and bereaved, the condolences for Pulwama martyrs have been pouring in from all over. People in India have been trying to aid martyrs’ families in the best possible way. Locals across the country raised donations for bereaved, while many social media apps also raised funds for martyrs’ families. Candle march has been the talk of every town since this brutal tragedy took place. Besides fundraising, people have been quite vocal when it comes to condemning Pakistan.

The latest move to condemn Pakistan has come from the Indian diaspora living in the US. The North American community of Indian origin which mostly comprises Indian organisations saw communion of people through candle march at the Royal Alberts Palace in Woodbridge marking tribute to the deceased and protest against terrorists.

New Jersey, US: North American community of Indian origin, which included majority of organisations of the Indian diaspora, came together on February 22 to hold a candlelight vigil in the Royal Alberts Palace in Woodbridge in protest against #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/BqibGXcmwv — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2019

Preceding to the candlelight vigil, over 100 US-based Indians protested outside the Pakistan consulate in New York.

More than hundred US-based Indians protested outside the Pakistan consulate in New York, on 22 February, against #PulwamaTerrorAttack. pic.twitter.com/bxEwfVK6VY — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2019

#WATCH Members of Indian community protested outside the Pakistan consulate in New York,US on 22 February, against #PulwamaTerrorAttack. pic.twitter.com/sXJCDA6jXF — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2019

This morning President Donald Trump also condemned the Pulwama attack saying the damage has caused tragic loss of human lives. He also suggested a possibility of tough retaliation by the Indian government against Pakistan and terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). The US President also said the current situation between India and Pakistan was dangerous as the Kashmir issue seems to have taken a delicate turn.

CRPF convoy with 78 trucks was on its way to Kashmir when an explosive-laden Scorpio car rammed in and resulted in the death of over 40 soldiers in the Pulwama district of Jammy and Kashmir. The government has been quite vocal on taking stringent action against Pakistan since the attack. Assuming to be an aftermath of Pulwama, the Indian representatives for Kulbhushan Jadhav (former navy officer) at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) didn’t respond well when greeted by their Pakistani counterparts with a handshake. The Indian contingent instead joined hands suggesting Indian way of saying Hello.

